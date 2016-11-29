Hello world!

Welcome to this community blog about Deep Creek hot spots, attractions and things to do in Deep Creek, Maryland. The first attraction that is an absolute must-do if you are visiting is Wisp Mountain Park resort. They have an amazing terrain park and 32 different hills. Experienced or Novice skiers and snowboarders will love this mountain. There is great snow, great people and lots of other things to keep you entertained if you are not a ski-bunny.

They have an exhilarating Mountain Coaster that is open throughout the whole year, there is also cross country skiing, snow tubing, ice skating, they also have snowmobiles for rent and snowshoeing too. If that’s not enough excitement there is also canopy tours for both children and adults and a zip line. So there is lots of choices and things to do.

The mountain Coaster is a type of roller coaster that travels over 3500 feet downhill over 350 vertical feet after the 1300 ft climb up. The car fits up to two people and you are equipped with your own handbrake system on either side of the car. The central braking system keeps the car from going higher than 28MPH on the downhill. There is plenty of twists and turns and tons of laughter on this amazing ride through the mountains. A highlight for sure. Children must be a minimum of 3 years old and at least 38 inches tall. They even have a camera at the end so you can capture the moment and take it with you.

This is definitely a family friendly place with no shortage of things to do. There are lots of restaurants to choose from and catering is available. Some people even book weddings here.

Located on Marsh Hill Road in McHenry, Maryland, call the resort today to book your adventure!